But will they still want YOUR crisps? Train company launches treats for fogs menu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Transport for Wales will be offering doggie treats on its premier services operated by Mark IV trains between Swansea - Manchester and Cardiff - Holyhead.

Customers travelling on board will be able to scan a QR code on their seat, select from the menu and a customer host will do the rest.

To see which services have Dewkes dog treats on board customers have been advised to visit the Journey Planner and look for trains with First Class tickets available.

TfW says the move is a UK first for the rail network and was made because of the increasing popularity of dog-friendly destinations across the Wales and the Borders network.

TfW has expanded its offerings to cater to the needs of dog owners on selected rail services running between north and south Wales.

Partnering with Dewkes Snack For Dogs, TfW is offering passengers and their furry companions a convenient treat option.

The Dewkes range caters to dogs of all shapes and sizes, ensuring there’s something to satisfy every dog’s palate whilst on the go.

Piers Croft, Transport for Wales On Board Director said: “With so many beautiful parts of Wales and the Borders accessible by TfW Services we are delighted to welcome the whole family including the four legged members on board our trains.

"By stocking Dewkes snacks we are making sure that everyone is catered for.”

James Bygate, Managing Director at Dewkes said: “We are thrilled to launch this new era of dog friendly travel to deliver on our purpose - providing healthy nutritional snacks for the social dog on the go”

This initiative not only enhances the travel experience for dog owners but also supports local businesses and promotes sustainability with snacks packaged in sustainable, recyclable materials.

Dewkes is a South Wales based family run company renowned for its sustainable and delicious dog treats.

Dewkes has received support from the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP) funded through Welsh Government.

This included mentoring and specialist advice on market analysis and planning, coaching and developing a customer relationship management system.