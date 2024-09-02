Upcoming roadworks in Shropshire this week with one road being closed for four nights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council said that the closure would affect the A5 from Crackley Bank to Burlington.

It will take place for four nights from September 6, between 7pm and 6am each night.

The closures will allow the road lining to be replaced.

In Shrewsbury, a road will be closed while maintenance is carried out to a level crossing.

Shropshire Council has confirmed that the closure will affect Harlescott Lane.