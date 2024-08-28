Details of Christmas markets programme from Birmingham Airport unveiled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A choice of six destinations will be available in response to strong demand for European Christmas market getaways.

Scheduled services and trips are on sale to Budapest, Prague, Cologne, Gdansk, Vienna and Krakow.

The fresh additions are Budapest and Prague.

Customers booking a Christmas markets getaway can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks available for a £60 per person deposit.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The demand we are seeing for our enormously popular Christmas Markets programme continues to increase, which is why we have responded with our biggest ever choice from Birmingham Airport."

Tom Screen, aviation director at Birmingham Airport, added: “The news of the biggest Christmas markets programme ever from Birmingham Airport will be sure to bring festive cheer to the people of the West Midlands and beyond. We at BHX are delighted to play a part in customer’s merry getaways with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, and we are sure that these deals will be welcomed by those wishing to experience the magic of Christmas first-hand.”