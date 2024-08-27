Shropshire roads set to be used by hundreds of cyclists for Ride Across Britain charity challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

September 9 and 10 will see Babble's Ride Across Britain route pass through Shropshire.

The huge event will take place over nine days, covering 980 miles of the UK's most beautiful and scenic landscapes accessible on two wheels.

The Ride Across Britain aims to raise £250,000 for charity, with each cyclist set a target of around £2,500.

On September 9, cyclists will be riding from Bath to Ludlow Racecourse, before continuing on to Lancashire on September 10.

Roads will not be closed for the event, but there are thought to be around 800 cyclists taking part.

Photo credit: rb create

The riders will set off from the start of each stage in small groups to minimise the impact on the road network, and simple route signage will be erected the day before the event and removed the day of the event behind the final rider.

The route enters Ludlow from Leominster, via the Old Ludlow Road/B4361 through Richard's Castle.

The cyclists will then travel through Ludlow town centre via Corve Street, before finishing day three at Ludlow Racecourse.

Day four of the mammoth mission will see cyclists travel from Ludlow to Haydock in Lancashire.

The start of stage four will take riders along country lanes that skirt Stiperstones, Church Preen and onwards to Cressage.

Cyclists will then join the B4380 towards Wroxeter before continuing along back roads to Longdon-upon-Tern and Great Bolas before skirting around Market Drayton and leaving Shropshire towards Nantwich.