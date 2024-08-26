Shropshire's fastest A-roads revealed as study finds county as some of UK's quickest drivers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A study by Ovoko has analysed data from the National Highways National Traffic Information Service that "collected the average speed of all drivers for last year for every 'A' road in England" to see which local authorities had the fastest drivers.

Telford and Wrekin has ranked third in the list for areas in the country with the fastest drivers, while Shropshire features eighth. Ovoko also states that the A41 is Telford and Wrekin's fastest 'A' road.

The study by the car parts market place found that the average speed of drivers on all 'A' roads between 2019 and 2023 in Telford and Wrekin was 35.62 miles per hour (mph), while in Shropshire the average 'A' road speed was 33.98mph.

Average speeds were found to be the highest on the A41 in Telford and Wrekin at 40.5mph between 2019 and 2023, although last year drivers recorded an average speed of 39.5mph, the lowest over the four-year period.

Meanwhile, average speeds on the A5 last year were 37.9mph, the A53 had an average speed of 39.2mph during 2023, and the average speed on the A49 last year was 38.3mph.

Ovoko found that Rutland was the area with the 'fastest drivers'.