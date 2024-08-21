Car catches fire on M54 between junctions 3 & 4
A car fire on the M54 on Tuesday night saw three fire engines scrambled to the motorway to deal with the blaze.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the car was "well alight" near Junction 4 westbound when they arrived just after 8.30pm.
A spokesperson said crews used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to attend extinguish the fire.
Also at the scene of the incident were the Highways Agency and the Police.