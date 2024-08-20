Railway fare dodgers beware as train company prepares to bring penalty fares to more of Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Transport for Wales launched its penalty fare scheme in south Wales in March and there is already one in place on the route from Shrewsbury to Birmingham that it shares with another operator.

But from September 9 the scheme will be expanded on the Wales and Borders network to include stations between Manchester and south Wales, via Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Hereford and stations to Cardiff.

It will mean that people who haven't got a valid ticket may have to pay a penalty fare of £20 or twice the full single fare, whichever is more.

There is already a £100 penalty fare system in place for the TfW route between Shrewsbury and Birmingham in line with regulations in England and on the line's other operator, West Midlands Trains.