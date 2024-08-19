Two roads to be closed for nearly a month while footbridge repairs take place

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council has revealed that New England Road and Bynd Lane in Highley will be closed from Monday, September 2, until Monday, September 30.

The council has confirmed that work will take place between 8am and 5pm each day, and the road will be closed during these times.

A signed diversion will be put in place, and access/egress for properties and businesses will be maintained when it is safe to do so. Shropshire Council added that depending on vehicle type, road users 'may be able to choose an alternative diversion route'.

The road closure and diversion, picture: Shropshire Council

People are also being asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is ongoing.

Further information can be found on the One Network website.