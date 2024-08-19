10 days of daytime closures for Shropshire A-road to take place next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council has confirmed that the A53 in Shawbury will be resurfaced from Aries Drive to Wytheford Road between Tuesday, September 3 and Friday, September 13.

Work will take place between 9.30am and 4pm each day, and the road will be closed during these times.

A53 Shawbury resurfacing, picture: Shropshire Council

The council says that a signed diversion will be put in place, and access/egress for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when it is safe to do so.

People are being asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the resurfacing work is in progress.

Further information about the road closure can be found on the One Network website.