Car and tractor trailer in Shropshire road collision causing heavy traffic on major A road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The AA's live traffic website has reported queuing traffic on the A518 New Trench Road that connects Newport and Telford due to the incident.

One car and a tractor and its trailer appear to be involved in the collision at a junction where the Wellington Road meets the A518.

Traffic is 'partially blocked' and affecting road users in both direction.

The AA website says: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A518 New Trench Road both ways near Wellington Road."

West Mercia Police and Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.