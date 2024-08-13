Flights to Turkish airport extended due to high demand

The summer season to Bodrum has been extended on the back of continued demand from customers and independent travel agents.

Flights will now operate to Bodrum right through to mid-November.

At Birmingham Wednesday and Friday flight shave been added between November 6 and 13.

Extra flights will also be operating from Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are already operating to Bodrum from 11 UK bases this summer.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Bodrum has always been a firm favourite with holidaymakers, and it is not hard to see why when you experience its incredible resorts, hotels, cuisine, history and climate.

"This summer has seen Bodrum enjoy great demand with our customers, so we are delighted to be extending the summer season to give customers and independent travel agents even more choice.

"We have worked in partnership with hoteliers to ensure there are fantastic accommodation options available right through to mid-November and we are looking forward to filling these hotels with happy holidaymakers on our award-winning holidays.”