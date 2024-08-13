Business bosses delighted to see 'all parties pulling in the same direction' to improve road safety near one of Shropshire's busiest traffic islands

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Salop Leisure Managing Director, Mark Bebb, has twice rushed from his site to aid and assist injured motorists on the B4380 near Emstrey Island.

The boss of the region's largest dealer for touring and static caravans and motorhomes joined David Gradwell from Shropshire Council Highways Engineering, Rod Lake from West Mercia Police, councillors Laura Dixon and Rob Trow from Atcham Parish Council and parish council Clerk Alison Utting, at a meeting last week to discuss road safety at Emstrey Bank.

The meeting was led by Councillor Claire Wild after a fatal accident on June 21 and serious collision on July 30.

Mr Gradwell told the meeting that the cluster of accidents will ‘almost certainly’ trigger an investigation by Shropshire Council, and likely options to improve road safety include the painting of double solid white'‘no overtaking' lines and the installation of permanent warning signage.