Broken-down train blocks rail line between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton - disruption warnings

West Midlands Railway warned passengers of the disruption at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, it said a broken-down train had blocked the line between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

It added that services running through these stations, which include Wellington and Telford Central, may be delayed or cancelled.

National Rail has warned the disruption is expected to last until 5.30pm.

Rail replacement transport is in operation between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

Transport for Wales services between Aberystwyth/Holyhead/Llandudno and Birmingham International have also been disrupted.