The major routes affected by roadworks over coming days - including eight on one road

The latest expected works list from National Highways shows eight separate work schemes along the A49 between now and August 13.

Meanwhile another four are along various stretches of the A5 in the county, with one of those closures also including a stretch of the M54.

The roadworks in place, or due to start, over the coming days are:

A49

Until 6pm on August 8: Both directions Stapleton to Bayston Hill, stop and go boards for maintenance works.

Fom 9.30am to 3.30pm on August 5: Northbound, just south of Upper Ashwood Park Farm, two-way traffic signals on behalf of BT.

From 9pm on August 5 to 6am on August 6: Northbound, Little Stretton to Church Stretton, traffic signals for maintenance works

From 9pm on August 5 to 6am on August 7: Northbound, Dorrington to Longnor, traffic signals for maintenance works.

From 9.30am on August 6 to 3.30pm on August 8: Northbound, south of Marshbrook, two-way traffic signals on behalf of Cadent Gas.

From 10am to 2pm on August 6: Onibury level crossing (both directions), stop and go boards for works on behalf of Network Rail.

From 9pm on August 8 to 6am on August 13: Both directions Rocks Green to Ludlow, traffic signals for maintenance works.

From 9pm on August 8 to 6am on August 9: Northbound, Little Lyth to Bayston Hill, traffic signals for maintenance works.

A5

Until 6am on July 31: Eastbound, Charlton to Charlton, lane closure for maintenance works.

Until 6am on August 2: A5 Holyhead Road southbound, from Felton Butler Roundabout, two-way portable traffic signals on behalf of Freedom Fibre.

From 7am on August 12 to 7pm on August 23: Southbound, Gledrid roundabout, verge works on behalf of Energy Assets Networks Ltd.

A5/M54

From 8pm on August 5 to 6am on September 18: Both directions, junction 4 of M54 to Preston roundabout, carriageway closure and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.