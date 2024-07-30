Person 'cut out' after three-vehicle crash on A49 by junction for village

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police confirmed at around 11.30am that a road closure was in place on the A49 near the Ashford Bowdler junction, south of Ludlow.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 10.41am and sent five crews to the scene from Ludlow and Wellington, including the rescue tender.

An update from the fire service said one person needed cutting free from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said at midday: "Officers are currently on scene at a three-vehicle collision on the A49 near to the Ashford Bowdler junction.

"The road remains closed until vehicles can be recovered and the debris on the road is cleared. One female is being treated by ambulance crew."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.