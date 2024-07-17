Consultation opens into car park price hikes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Earlier this year, Shropshire Council announced a series of price hikes for its car parks in the county.

However, after a backlash from residents, local businesses and some parish and town councils, saw the council reconsider its original proposals and make a number of amendments to its plans.

The prince increases, which have now gone onto public consultation will see fees increase in a number of car parks in the county.

The proposed changes will see Band 2 car parks, which includes Shrewsbury's Quarry swimming and fitness centre and Bridge Street and St Austin's car parks go from £2 an hour to £2.80 between 8am and 6pm, as well as the introduction of a £1 an hour charge after 6pm, and ta £1,40 charge for Sundays and bank holidays.

Band 3 car parks, which includes Shrewsbury's Raven Meadows multi-storey car park will see fees rise 40 pence per hour to £2.40, a similar hike is also being proposed for St Julian’s Friars car park and Frankwell main car park.

Meanwhile fees for using Bridgnorth's Riverside car park will increase form 80p an hour to £1 and fees for the town's Listley Street car park are set to rise from £1.30 to £1.40.

Price rises will also affect car parks in Church Stretton, Ellesmere, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Much Wenlock, Oswestry, Prees Heath,Wem and Whitchurch.

Weekly, monthly and annual season tickets are also set to rise by as much as 50 per cent.

In announcing a the consultation, a spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: “Shropshire Council wishes to ensure that sufficient parking spaces are available to visitors who most need to use them at all times of the week.

“It aims to achieve this by discouraging drivers of vehicles from unnecessarily entering congested parts of towns throughout the county. For instance, the Shrewsbury River Loop.

“It's also intended to encourage use of more distant, quieter car parks, or preferably alternative modes of transportation such as buses, park and ride or active modes such as cycling and walking.”

Residents and businesses have until August 2 to comment on the consultation, which can be accessed at: shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/car-park-charges/