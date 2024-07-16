Potholes still a priority says Telford & Wrekin Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An investigation from the RAC and Channel 4's Dispatches have uncovered major disparities in how road defects are addressed by councils.

This means, according to the analysis, many go unrepaired and continue to pose a risk to road users, especially those on two wheels.

Three in 10 of the 206 councils in Great Britain with responsibility for roads don't state any criteria publicly online for repairing potholes while just over a third list specific depths, and in some cases widths. Meanwhile, 36.9 per cent (76 councils) say they take a 'risk-based approach' to deciding which potholes to fix and how quickly.

In Telford and Wrekin, a pothole has to have a depth of 20 millimetres (mm) and a width of 300mm respectively, with the aim to repair 'dangerous' potholes within one day and the rest during planned works.

Meanwhile, the criteria for Shropshire Council is that a pothole has to have a depth of 40mm, with the width being 150mm.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for homes, enforcement and customer services said: "We remain committed to repairing potholes and fixing roads, footpaths, drainage assets and structures across Telford and Wrekin which are a high priority for us.

"Since January 2023, our crews have repaired 5,011 potholes across the borough when residents only reported 2,902.

"We inspect all potholes reported to us and aim to repair dangerous potholes within one working day. We pride ourselves on being ranked first in the National Highways and Transport survey for satisfaction.

"This proactive work creates safer roads, long-term for all our borough's residents and stakeholders.

"As ever, we encourage residents to report potholes as soon as they appear via the MyTelford App."