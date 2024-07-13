Reduced train services on main Shropshire rail line on Sunday - here's what you can do

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Railway has warned of possible cancellations across all routes, including the one between Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton, due to an "anticipated lack of crew".

The regional rail operator said services are expected to be disrupted and cancelled on Sunday, which could "particularly impact" trains running during the afternoon and evening.

It said the problems had been caused by a lack of available train crew at "key locations" across its network due to a "recent spike" in short term sickness absence.

The travel disruption comes as England is set to take on Spain in the Euro's final on Sunday, with a kick-off time of 8pm.

West Midlands Railway said it is "unfortunately likely" that services will be disrupted on all of its routes.

Which routes will be affected?

Wolverhampton and Walsall Lines (Wolverhampton, Birmingham New St, Walsall)

Cross City Line (Lichfield, Four Oaks, Birmingham New St, Redditch, Bromsgrove)

Snow Hill Lines (Worcester, Kidderminster, Birmingham Snow Hill / Moor St, Dorridge, Whitlocks End, Stratford Upon Avon/Leamington Spa)

The Chase Line (Rugeley, Walsall, Birmingham New St, Birmingham International)

Shrewsbury Line (Shrewsbury, Telford, Wolverhampton, Birmingham New St)

Hereford Line (Hereford, Worcester, Birmingham New St)

Coventry Line (Coventry, Birmingham International, Birmingham New St, operated by London Northwestern Railway)

Elephant & Bear Line (Nuneaton, Coventry, Leamington Spa)

What can passengers do?

West Midlands Railway said it has ordered rail replacement buses to supplement the lack of trains.

However, it warned the capacity of the buses will be "limited" and journey times will be "significantly extended" compared to if a full train service was able to operate.

In a statement to its website, the rail operator said: "Our resourcing teams will continue to work to provide cover for trains where possible with the crew we expect to have available on the day, as such we will update online and app based journey planners overnight on Saturday into Sunday to confirm which services are cancelled or affected.

"We advise customers to check your own journey (including potential connections via other operators) on the morning of travel to see which services are going to be affected.

"Use the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner for the most up to date information about your journey."

Tickets dated for Sunday will be accepted for travel on West Midlands Railway services from today to July 16.

Those who have a ticket for Sunday and choose not to travel can apply for a refund with no administration fee.

People can claim a refund by returning to the place or website where they purchased the ticket.