Replacement transport called as fallen tree disrupts regional railway route

National Rail says as a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

Routes affected are between Holyhead and Birmingham International, Cardiff Central and Llanelli.

Disruption is anticipated to continue until 2.30pm .

Rail replacement transport is being sourced for Chester, Wrexham General and Shrewsbury.