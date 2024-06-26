Flights to Spanish airport to start next summer from Birmingham

They will open up holidays on Costa de la Luz to holidaymakers across the Midlands.

Jerez will be an exclusive route to Jet2 from Birmingham with weekly Friday services operating from May 2 to October 31 next year.

The Costa de la Luz, also known as the Coast of Light, is on the south-western coast of Spain.

Jerez will be the 14th Spanish airport served by the airline.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be giving customers and independent travel agents the chance to discover an authentic slice of Spain thanks to the launch of Costa de la Luz as a brand-new destination for summer 25 from Birmingham Airport."

He added: “This latest expansion comes on the back of strong demand from customers and independent travel agents looking to book with us time and time again on our award-winning flights and holidays out of Birmingham Airport."

Tom Screen, aviation director at BIrmingham Airpor said: “This brand-new and exclusive direct route to Jerez from Birmingham Airport will be music to the ears of those wishing to experience the beauty of southern Spain's Andalusia region. Jerez, known for its amazing wine, horses, and flamenco, will now be ever more accessible for those in the West Midlands region and beyond.

“We are also thrilled to see the launch of holidays to Costa de la Luz from Birmingham, and we’re sure that our customers will be too, as they look forward to their next escape to the beach in summer 2025.”