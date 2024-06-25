Town centre car park in Shropshire to close for 12 weeks

Shropshire Council has confirmed that the The Gap site car park will be shut from Monday, July 8 while ground investigations are carried out as part of the transformation of Shrewsbury town centre.

The car park will be used as site accommodation for the surveying company undertaking the work. The council has said that 'other locations were investigated, and a partial closure was considered', but that 'fully closing the car park was the most appropriate option for the welfare of visitors and to ensure cars were not exposed to dust and dirt'.

During the ground investigations, boreholes of various types and depths will be drilled to recover core samples for lab testing.