Birmingham Airport: More new measures as staff throw away 1.5 tonnes of excess liquid and gels a day

Over the past month, dozens of photos and videos showing the chaos at the West Midlands airport have been shared on social media, with some holidaymakers reporting missing their flights or cancelling their holidays due to the huge queues.

Today, the airport is introducing 'temporary measures' to help passengers pass through security easier.

These will include opening a large, temporary structure with multiple liquid check stations, manned by third party customer service staff who will check that customers comply with the liquid rules on cabin baggage rules – liquids are still limited to 100ml.

Since June 9, Birmingham Airport has had to dispose of around 1.5 tonnes of liquids, pastes and gels every day.

Customers have reported issues at the airport for several weeks, which chief executive Nick Barton previously put down to Government restrictions on its new £60 million security hall.

Mr Barton has also said he "shares passengers' anger" at the "ridiculous" situation.

The airport was one of the first in the country to have implemented new security screening standards for passenger and cabin baggage.

The rule change would allow for liquids of up to two litres to be taken through in cabin baggage – however, Birmingham Airport is still awaiting "regulatory approval".

Nick Barton, CEO of Birmingham Airport, said: "These new measures are designed to give passengers a smoother and easier experience though security. Our enlarged teams will be on hand to explain the new liquid rules we all have to comply with, and help passengers prepare for security. The more we can do together to reduce the number of bags that don’t comply with these rules, the more we can reduce queues at security screening.

"Our additional teams aim to help customers travel through the airport with the minimum of inconvenience arising from these restrictions this summer. As always, our advice is to only turn up when your airline has advised and remember that only containers of 100ml, or less, of liquids, pastes and gels can be carried in cabin luggage."

Passengers flying from Birmingham Airport can find advice and information here.