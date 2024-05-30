Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to continues this week, which is on the A41.

The road will be closed from 9pm February 16 to 6am June 15. Moderate delays of 10-30 minutes are expected.

The M54 will also have carriageway closures this week in both directions and junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closures, hard shoulder running, narrow lanes, and 50mph speed limit for structure maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

A further 10 closures will begin over the next two week: