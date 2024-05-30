Here are 12 major road closures drivers in Shropshire need to know about this month
Drivers in and around Shropshire have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this month.
Three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to continues this week, which is on the A41.
The road will be closed from 9pm February 16 to 6am June 15. Moderate delays of 10-30 minutes are expected.
The M54 will also have carriageway closures this week in both directions and junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closures, hard shoulder running, narrow lanes, and 50mph speed limit for structure maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.
A further 10 closures will begin over the next two week:
A5, from 9pm May 28 to 6am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Emestry, junction to Bayston Hill junction, Lane closure for maintenance works.
A458, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 northbound, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of STW.
A5, from 9.30am to 4pm on June 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 eastbound, A458, junction, exit slip road closure for works on behalf of the local authority, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
M54, from 9pm June 3 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.
A483, from 7am June 5 to 6pm June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 both directions Welsh border to Pant, diversion for off network closure on behalf of Powys CC.
A49, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Church Stretton to Elm's Lane, two-way signals for maintenance works.
A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Felhampton, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.
A5, from 9pm June 8 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Whittington Roundabout to Mile End, Lane closure for maintenance works.
A34, from 6am to 8pm on June 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): Event - RAF Cosford - RAF Cosford Airshow 2024 - M54, junction 3 - Affected Routes - M54, junction 1-4, A5, M6, junction 9-11, Impact time: 0600hrs- 2000hrs (Event time 0800hrs- 1800hrs).
A49, from 9.30am June 10 to 3.30pm June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 northbound, south of Stokesay to south of Newton, Two Way traffic signals (rolling) for works on behalf of BT.
A49, from 6pm June 10 to 7am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 northbound, Condover to Baston Hill (Lyth), Two Way Rolling PTS for works on behalf of BT.