Trains running again as embankment landslip repair work completed on time
Trains are running again between Shrewsbury and Telford this morning after work to repair a collapsed embankment was completed on time.
By David Tooley
The Transport for Wales app shows services on time between the county town, Wolverhampton and Birmingham after the line reopened as Network Rail promised ready for the start of services today.
Network Rail officials say that trains will run slower over the repaired embankment at Oakengates but services should be up to full speed in a few days.