Three temporary road closures across Shropshire to start from tomorrow

Shropshire Council has said Hampton Road in Oswestry will be shut for five days from March 25 to allow for workers to carry out repairs.

The authority said the closure would allow for sewer repair work. An alternative route via Hampton Rise, Mount Road, Welsh Walls, and Brynhafod Road will be available.

Elsewhere, a major route will be closed while surfacing work takes place.

Vehicles will not be able to use the A41 at Ternhill between 9.30am and 4pm for three days, starting from Monday.

At the southern end of the county, a stretch of road will be closed during the day for more than a month while workers deal with trees affected by disease.

Shropshire Council said that the closure would be on the A489 at Plowden.

It will take place between 8am and 5pm for 40 days from today.

The closure is to allow for tree felling due to Ash Dieback.