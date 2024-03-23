Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council is proposing changes to speed limits on the A4117 in the Rocks Green area of Ludlow.

If the plan goes ahead, the existing 40mph zone would be extended, and a new length of 50mph would be introduced. The single-carriageway is currently a national speed limit zone from the junction with Knights Way.

The 40mph zone would be extended 390 metres from its current end after the junction of Knights Way.

The road would then become a 50mph zone until 330 metres after the junction with the B4364.

The application states: "Following recent residential developments in the Rocks Green area there is a requirement to improve road safety along the A4117.

"To achieve this, the existing 40mph speed limit will be extended, and a new length of 50mph will be introduced."

Full details of these proposals may be viewed at Ludlow Library, 7/9 Parkway, Ludlow. Alternatively, request copies by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk or calling 0345 678 9006.

Those wishing to object, express support, or make any other comments are asked to email the above address, or write to: Traffic Engineering Team, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury SY2 6ND by April 12.