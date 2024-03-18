Road closures and temporary speed limits in new Shropshire roadworks this week

A speed limit on a road will be cut from 60mph to 30mph while work is carried out.

Shropshire Council said that the restriction would in place on the B4379 between the A5 and Sheriffhales for two days from March 18.

It said that the move was being taken while Severn Trent have traffic lights in place for work to renew a water hydrant.

Elsewhere in Church Stretton, a road will be closed at periods for two days while road markings are repainted.

Shropshire Council said that the work would take place on Shrewsbury Road.

It will be carried out between 9.45am and 2.45pm for two days from March 21.

The council said an alternative route via High Street, Sandford Avenue, the A49 and the B5477 would be in place.

In Ellesmere, a road will be closed for preparations for repair work.

The work will take place on Love Lane.

Shropshire Council said that it would see the road closed from 8am to 5pm for three days from March 19.

The closure is required for pre-dressing patching works.

An alternative route will be in place via St John’s Hill, and Birch Road.