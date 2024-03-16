Frustrated passengers left waiting for replacement coach after mini-bus with 15 seats turns up

People relying on rail links from the county through to Wolverhampton and beyond have faced significant disruption for the past week, due to a landslip on the line between Oakengates and Wellington.

While the line is closed for safety reasons rail replacement buses have taken over, to get people to and from their destinations.

But there have been complaints over the frequency of buses, capacity, and the time they take to get to their destinations.

The service also got off to a disastrous start when one of the replacement buses managed to hit a railway bridge at Albrighton.