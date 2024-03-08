Stretch of A41 to close for three days for pre-surface dressing repairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The road will be closed at Tern Hill from 9.30am to 4pm each day from Monday, March 25 to Wednesday, March 27 for work in advance of surface dressing later this year.

Shropshire Council says that when the road is closed a signed diversion will be in place.

But depending on their vehicle type people may be able to choose their own shorter diversion route.

Access will be provided for any properties and businesses within the closure, with staff onsite able to assist.

"Signs will be erected in the road before starting the work and the work will be completed as quickly as possible," says a spokesperson for the council.

"People are asked to ensure that vehicles are not parked on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

"For a detailed, interactive map and further information visit and search the One Network website."

The council spokesperson adds that all planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on one.network.

During the work access to the works area will be restricted to: essential highway personnel, local residents who live and reside within the road closure, businesses located within the closure, pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and horse riders and emergency service vehicles.