Rush hour delays after big diesel spill on A5 near Shrewsbury

Drivers were being advised to avoid the A5 westbound after a fuel tank was dropped.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident, which happened between Bayston Hill and Lower Edgebold roundabouts, at around 3.23pm.

A spokesperson from the fire service approximately 30 litres of diesel was involved in the spillage, which came "from the damaged fuel tank of an LGV".

Police officers advised a full lane closure would be put in place to allow National Highways to deal with the incident.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter) West Mercia Police said: "A fuel tank has been dropped on the A5 near Shrewsbury westbound between Bayston Hill and Lower Edgebold roundabouts.

"A full lane closure will be put on to allow National Highways to deal. Please avoid and expect severe delays."

According to traffic data at around 4.15pm, traffic was backing up towards Emstrey Roundabout.