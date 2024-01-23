Just over the limit drink driver faces loss of his job as magistrates ban him from driving
A man told magistrates his job is at risk after he admitted drink driving in Wellington before Christmas.
By David Tooley
Adam Heywood, aged 32, of Greenwood Drive, Telford, was found to have 41 mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the limit is 35, when he drove a grey VW Tiguan, on Victoria Avenue on December 14, 2023.
The court was told that the offence happened at 11.50pm when police saw him driving close to the car in front.