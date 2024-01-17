Traffic chaos after report of lorry losing trailer on A5 roundabout near Shrewsbury

Traffic was building on the A5 around the Churncote Roundabout at around 2pm on Wednesday.

According to data, vehicles were moving slowly westbound from the Woodcote Roundabout with the B4386 and eastbound from Montford Bridge towards the roundabout.

Traffic also looked to be building towards the roundabout on the A458 from Ford.

A passerby reported a lorry had come apart from its trailer on the roundabout.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported it not been requested to attend.

West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.