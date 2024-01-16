Village road to close for a week while repairs take place

Work to repair the road from Cardington to Homestead crossroads ahead of the surface dressing will be carried out from January 31 to February 7.

Work will take place from 9.30am to 4pm each day with no weekend working.

During these times the road will be closed and a signed diversion will be in place, while access will be provided for properties and businesses within the closure zone.

The council has said the signed diversion, which is directing people through Enchmarch, may be avoided and shorter routes found depending on vehicle type.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes, and details of the work can be found online at one.network