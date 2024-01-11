Road to be closed for two months for repairs on 111-year-old Cressage Bridge

Cressage Bridge, which carries the B4380 over the River Severn at Cressage, is set to be closed from January 29 to April 5 for repair work.

The project will involve bridge strengthening work, with the installation of a new concrete slab and waterproofing system.

The new waterproofing system will reduce water ingress into the arches, preventing washout to the fill material underneath the deck.

As a result of the work, the B4380 will be closed between the A458 and Eaton Constantine junction, to all vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A signed diversion route will be in place and access to frontages will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

The dates may change subject to weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

The bridge was closed briefly in December while investigation work took place.

At the time, it was predicted work would last around three months. Shropshire Council has said that information gathered during the December closure has allowed a redesign of the proposed concrete slab, and therefore a reduction in the scheme's expected duration.