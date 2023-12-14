AA Traffic News has tweeted that the crash was first reported at 8.25am on Thursday and traffic was stationary.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that it is a minor road traffic collision but the road is closed while the emergency services deal with the incident.

"Minor RTC involving three vehicles junction 3 to 2 Easbound M54. Currently closed eastbound whilst emergency services deal with this incident. Please avoid if possible."

National Highways in the West Midlands tweeted that the M54 in Shropshire is currently blocked eastbound between J3 and J2 due to a collision and emergency services are on scene.

"Thanks for your patience."

One westbound motorist said: "It was queuing for at least two miles. "It looked like a crash between a car and a van, an ambulance was on the scene. I passed it just after it happened."

The AA Traffic News website said: "All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to crash on M54 Eastbound from J3 A41 Newport Road (Albrighton) to J2 A4510 (Wolverhampton).

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.