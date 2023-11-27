Two Shropshire roads to close for several days for vital repairs

A road will be closed for a week while work takes place to repair a defect in Whitchurch.

Shropshire Council said that Maltkin Lane would be shut for the work, with the closure taking place from November 30 for seven days.

The council said the closure is to allow workers to carry out repairs.

An alternative route will be signposted for the duration of the work.

Meanwhile, another road will be closed during the day for five days.

Shropshire Council has confirmed plans for the closure of Maer Lane, from Market Drayton to Norton in Hales.

The authority said that the closure would be from 9.30am to 4pm each day for five days from December 1.

The closure is required for carriageway repairs to take place.