The A49 near Ludlow has been closed in both directions because of flooding and there is no estimate on when it might be re-opening.

National Highways has said that all emergency services are working the area with contractors en route to assist.

The agency added that at 4.27pm on Friday, there were no times for the reopening of the road.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "The A49 has been closed in both directions between the A4117 and the B4361 in Ludlow due to extensive flooding in the area

"Emergency services and contractors are working in the area to assist road users and clear the water from the carriageway."

They add that traffic is being diverted via local routes at this time

"Please be aware that local routes are also congested and potentially flooded, so please plan ahead and expect delays in the area," National Highways adds.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

