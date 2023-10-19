Long traffic delays reported on key cross border road in north Shropshire

Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

AA Traffic News reported delays of eight minutes on the A5 Westbound between B5069, South Gobowen / Hospital Roundabout and B5070 Chirk Road (Gledrid Roundabout).

An average speed of 15 mph has been reported and the problems were first reported at 6.30am.

At the Halton Roundabout there are reported delays of eight minutes on Halton Roundabout Eastbound between A5 (Whitehurst roundabout) and A5. The average speed is reported to be 15 mph and the issue was reported there at 6:49am.

Slow traffic has also been reported in Whittington, Gobowen, and Weston Rhyn.