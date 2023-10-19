Long traffic delays reported on key cross border road in north Shropshire

By David TooleyNorth ShropshireTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Long traffic delays were reported on a major cross border road in the Oswestry area this morning.

Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.
Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

AA Traffic News reported delays of eight minutes on the A5 Westbound between B5069, South Gobowen / Hospital Roundabout and B5070 Chirk Road (Gledrid Roundabout).

An average speed of 15 mph has been reported and the problems were first reported at 6.30am.

At the Halton Roundabout there are reported delays of eight minutes on Halton Roundabout Eastbound between A5 (Whitehurst roundabout) and A5. The average speed is reported to be 15 mph and the issue was reported there at 6:49am.

Slow traffic has also been reported in Whittington, Gobowen, and Weston Rhyn.

West Mercia Police has been asked for more information.

Transport
News
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News