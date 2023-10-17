Five sets of roadworks that could affect Shropshire motorists this week

National Highways have warned of five sets of roadworks going ahead this week

Two of them are expected to cause moderate hold-ups for road users, with delays of up to 30 minutes at the busiest times.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that work is already taking place on four roads in the county, with another set of works due to start this week:

M54, from 8.30am September 11 to 5pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Mobile works for drainage will be taking place on the M54 in both directions from M6 junction 10A to M54 junction seven.

A49, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): Drainage works will be taking place on the A5 in both directions with some closures from Dobbies roundabout to Edgebold roundabout.

A483, from 9.30am August 7 to 3.30pm November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Multi-way temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A483 in both directions Llanymynech to Llyncyls so that electrical works can be undertaken.

A483, from 8pm October 16 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Two-way temporary traffic lights on behalf of BT will be in place on the A483 Llanymynech The Street by Sewage Works.

A5, from 9pm October 18 to 6am October 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): Carriageway closures will be in place on the A5 westbound from Bayston Hill roundabout to Edgebold roundabout for resurfacing.