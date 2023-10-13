After the deluge... here come the gritters as contractors prepare for winter

Telford gritters

The highways maintenance contractors at Telford & Wrekin Council have taken their gritters "out of hibernation" ready for the winter.

They were taken on a dry run in preparation for the winter season with a salt barn full of 3,200 tonnes of salt.

A spokesperson for Telford Highways tweeted: "Our gritters are officially out of hibernation!

"Today, our gritter drivers set off on a dry gritting run in preparation for the winter season.

"Our salt barn is full, holding 3200 tonnes of salt, ready for whatever winter throws at us."

There's no snow currently in the forecast but the Met Office is saying that overnight temperatures could plunge to a perilously close few degrees above freezing on Sunday and Monday.