'Hole lot of trouble' after A41 drain cover goes missing

A drain cover has gone missing in the middle of a major Shropshire route but police are on the scene to keep traffic safe.

Picture: Newport Cops

Officers from the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team said the hole was in the carriageway of the A41 north of Sambrook, near Newport.

A spokesperson for the SNT tweeted: "A41 North of Sambrook. Missing drain cover.

"Please pass with caution or it will cause a hole load of trouble."

PCSO Collumbell was on the spot to keep traffic safe.

