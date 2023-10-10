'Hole lot of trouble' after A41 drain cover goes missing

Officers from the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team said the hole was in the carriageway of the A41 north of Sambrook, near Newport.
A spokesperson for the SNT tweeted: "A41 North of Sambrook. Missing drain cover.
"Please pass with caution or it will cause a hole load of trouble."
PCSO Collumbell was on the spot to keep traffic safe.
