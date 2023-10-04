Why these Shropshire villagers are 'over the moon' as PM scraps HS2 northern leg

Premium
By Richard WilliamsNorth ShropshireTransportPublished: Comments

Villagers on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border who have been campaigning for the last six years over HS2, are celebrating after the Prime Minister scrapped the Birmingham to Manchester leg on Thursday.

Residents of Woore campaigning against HS2 in 2017
Residents of Woore campaigning against HS2 in 2017

The village of Woore, near Market Drayton, has been on a designated route for construction traffic for Phase 2a of the major rail project, covering the line between the Birmingham and Crewe.

Transport
News
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News