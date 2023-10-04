Why these Shropshire villagers are 'over the moon' as PM scraps HS2 northern leg

The village of Woore, near Market Drayton, has been on a designated route for construction traffic for Phase 2a of the major rail project, covering the line between the Birmingham and Crewe.
Villagers on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border who have been campaigning for the last six years over HS2, are celebrating after the Prime Minister scrapped the Birmingham to Manchester leg on Thursday.
