Closure of major border rail line to start next week as town mayor seeks to get urgent message out to residents

Shrewsbury Train Station / Shrewsbury Railway Station.

Councillor Andy Munro, the Mayor of Church Stretton, has been involved in frantic behind the scenes communication with senior people at Network Rail and operator Transport for Wales after only recently finding out about the closure of the Marches Line.

Replacement buses are being arranged as works to repair the Dinmore Tunnel between Hereford and Leominster begin.

"There are going to be no trains for three weeks between Shrewsbury and Hereford," said mayor Munro. "Most importantly nobody knows!

"I’m keen to inform residents all along the line about the closure before they turn up to catch a train. It will be particularly difficult for students going to Ludlow and Hereford."

Transport for Wales has confirmed that buses will replace trains between Llanwrtyd / Llandrindod / Hereford and Shrewsbury from Tuesday 12 to Thursday September 21.

They confirm that engineering work is taking place between Shrewsbury and Hereford, closing all lines.

Mayor Munro said he "fully understands" the necessity to undertake maintenance,

"But all reasonable opportunities to mitigate the closure and to advise passengers have been lost because the communities have not been told.

"Having spoken to other mayors I find that no one has been made aware of these significant timetable changes."

From next Tuesday buses will replace trains between: Hereford and Shrewsbury and Llanwrtyd / Llandrindod and Shrewsbury.

Trains that usually run between Cardiff Central and Holyhead will run between Shrewsbury and Holyhead only.