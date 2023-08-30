County coach company to test the water and offer day trips again as 'experiment'

Bridgnorth & Stourport Coaches is to start day trips again

Bridgnorth & Stourport Coaches, which provides minibus and coach hire in Shropshire and Worcestershire, says it hasn't run day trips for a "number of years" but is bringing them back as an "experiment".

Announcing the plans on its Facebook page, the company said that if the "experiment goes well, we will look at stops further afield too".

In a statement, the coach company said: "We have taken the decision to once again try doing day trips.

"So, in 2024 we will being trialling doing these again, pick-up points will be High Street, Stourport; Town Hall, Kidderminster; Load Street, Bewdley and Old Smithfield, Bridgnorth - with maybe more points being added if these work."

The first day trip announced by the company will be a Christmas shopping trip to McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Cannock on December 2.

More details can be found on the company website bridgnorthcoaches.co.uk.