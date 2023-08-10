Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury earlier this week

The water company apologised earlier this week for the disruption caused by the temporary traffic lights at Meole Brace Retail Park.

Frustrated shoppers and residents reported being stuck in traffic for "hours" because of the temporary traffic lights on a roundabout at the retail park.

Cars waiting at the lights by Home Bargains had reportedly been blocking the roundabout for traffic leaving and entering the retail park, causing cars to back up towards the A5 and the town centre.

Severn Trent later apologised for the disruption, saying the fault "was an issue with the traffic management that was installed by our contractors", while the company worked on installing mains connections to the nearby housing development.

Bellway Homes is working to build 150 new homes between the retail park and the park and ride.

With the Shrewsbury Flower Show this weekend, and thousands set to descend on the town centre, Shropshire Council has reported rising concerns about the works.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “Due to the level of traffic disruption these private works have been causing, and bearing in mind the increased traffic this Friday and over the weekend due to Shrewsbury Flower Show, there have been increasing safety and welfare concerns regarding the travelling public and emergency response times should works continue into Friday and the weekend.

“Shropshire Council officers have continued to liaise with the housing developer and Severn Trent Water to find a solution and, as a result, Severn Trent Water has confirmed that the site will be made safe, and the temporary multi-way traffic signals removed from the mini-island at Meole Brace Retail Park by 6am on Friday, August 11 at the latest.