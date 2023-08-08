Man with unseen but vital role helping Shropshire passengers celebrates 20 years in hs job

Lee Hobson. Picture: Arriva

Lee Hobson, aged 51, is based in Telford, is one of the bus company's mini army of roadside publicity assistants who spend their working lives updating timetables and fitting them to bus stops all around the country.

The company says people like Lee are the reason why bus stop timetables are updated so quickly.

Lee has done the job for 20 years and took up the roadside job are being a driver in the area. Loves the work he does and the people he works for.

He is responsible for producing and fitting timetables to ensure the correct delivery of information when and where needed. He also makes sure the timetables are clear and well-maintained.

Arriva says this means he has extensive knowledge of the routes of its services along with the where every timetable sign is in his region. And he's always ready to listen and help people when he can.

He said: “I listen and help people wherever I can.

"My job can be very customer-facing and I enjoy communicating with our customers and helping them wherever possible."

Lee says that the thing he loves the most about his work are the people he works with.

His job helps passengers around the county. Photo: Arriva

He said: "They are great and I know everyone – managers, drivers, cleaning – the whole Arriva bunch.

“I recently went to my 20-year long service dinner and it was nice to bump into people who I hadn’t seen for a long time and didn’t realise that were still working here.

“It’s awesome to see just how long people have worked for the same company and that speaks volumes to me about Arriva.

“I love being asked, ‘are you still at Arriva?’ and always being able to say yes!

“I have worked for this company for a long time, and I’ve always said that you never quite get out of the bus industry once you are in it.

“I’ve got no intention of going anywhere soon.”

Arriva employs around 34,600 people delivers around 1.5 billion passenger journeys across 10 European countries.

It is part of Deutsche Bahn (DB), one of the world’s leading passenger and logistics companies with buses, trains, coaches, trams, waterbuses, bike-sharing systems, and on-demand transport solutions.