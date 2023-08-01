Telford neighbourhood set for months of road disruption for Severn Trent works

The water company is to spend £300,000 and about five months replacing 1.5km of old pipes in Ketley Bank, beginning on Wednesday this week with four-way traffic lights to be set up on Yates Way.

The lights are expected to be in place until August 18. A bus stop on Third Avenue, opposite the junction of Queenswood Close will be suspended until September 1.

Two-way traffic lights will then be in place at Bank Way between September 4 and 8.

Grange Road will be shut between September 18 and October 29. Two-way traffic lights will again be in place at Yates Way from October 2 to October 20.

A rolling traffic light system will then be in place on Third Avenue, between 83 Third Avenue and the junction with Second Avenue, from October 23 to November 11.

Further periods of suspended parking will follow up to late December - see stwater.co.uk/news to see the full schedule of works.

Severn Trent says the work will help make for a "more reliable and resilient water infrastructure for the area that will reduce the risk of bursts".

Catherine Webb, community communications officer at Severn Trent, said: “This is a really important project for the local community, as the work we’ll be doing will see the risk of bursts reduce. We know how inconvenient and frustrating bursts can be, which why we’re making this investment in the area to upgrade our network.

“We’re really looking forward to starting work, so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of a network that is fit for future generations.