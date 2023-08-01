A41 traffic: Council defends 'essential' closure of busy road for safety work

Traffic jams like this one at Sambrook have become a common sight since the closure of the A41 a week ago

The comments come as a number of communities have been impacted by a huge increase in traffic due to the closure of the A41.

The closure between the Forton Roundabout on the outskirts of Newport and the borough's northern boundary near Hinstock is expected to be in place until September 3.

A planned 29-mile diversion sends drivers towards the A442 through Cold Hatton and Hortonwood but many residents have seen small country roads log-jammed with traffic as people seek alternative routes around the closure.

A meeting for residents to discuss the closure is set to take place this evening – although Telford & Wrekin Council has said it will be unable to attend due to it being organised at "short notice".

In a statement addressing the frustration of residents, a spokesman for the council said it had "meticulously planned" the work with its contractor, Balfour Beatty Living Place, and had looked at all options for the scheme – but said any temporary or overnight closures would mean the work taking longer.

He said: "The work on the A41 is not something that has been undertaken lightly – it is essential for maintaining standards and safety.

"The project costing in excess of £1m has been meticulously planned with our contractor Balfour Beatty Living Places – all options have been explored and we simply cannot dig up and resurface whole sections of road and replace drainage systems under temporary traffic lights or overnight closures as it would extend the duration of the project further still."

The council also said it was doing what it could to ensure motorists use the planned diversion – but that it was not able to make drivers follow the route.

He said: "We accept that the diversion is long, however we have followed well-established guidance that states diversion routes should make use of similar routes where possible – in this case an ‘A’ road.

"We have also invested time beforehand talking with businesses and residents and will continue to do so throughout the project’s duration, and have already been responding to queries, as well as working with councils affected on the borders of the scheme.

“On the ground, we have actively encouraged motorists – including HGV drivers – to follow dedicated diversion routes and widely promoted the right routes. We cannot legally enforce these routes or control where vehicles go – that is not something in the council’s power.

“Extensive signage has been rolled out from the M54 to signs at lanes that state 'No access for HGVs'. In addition, further signs show where traffic can intersect the A41.

"We are doing all that we can to ensure drivers adhere to the prescribed diversion route. The council will make use of the mobile CCTV hub during peak times to maintain safety and divert traffic from the village.

"We will continue to work with residents and businesses to understand the issues and assist where we can. We are unable to attend to the community meeting due to the short notice, but we are meeting with the spokesperson to review the issues raised.