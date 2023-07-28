Fire crews scrambled as car billows smoke from side of A5 near Shrewsbury

When the three crews from Wellington and Shrewsbury got to the scene shortly after 11.46am on Friday they found a car had a mechanical failure and it was billowing smoke.
A log update from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service described the incident: "Car smoking heavily on side of carriageway due to mechanical failure."
They assisted in making sure that traffic was clear of the incident until the police arrived, said a spokesperson. There were no reports of any equipment being used to bring the incident under control.
An operations officer also attended the scene and the incident was reported to be under control at 12.08pm.