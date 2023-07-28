Fire crews scrambled as car billows smoke from side of A5 near Shrewsbury

Picture: Shropshire FRS

When the three crews from Wellington and Shrewsbury got to the scene shortly after 11.46am on Friday they found a car had a mechanical failure and it was billowing smoke.

A log update from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service described the incident: "Car smoking heavily on side of carriageway due to mechanical failure."

They assisted in making sure that traffic was clear of the incident until the police arrived, said a spokesperson. There were no reports of any equipment being used to bring the incident under control.