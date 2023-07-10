Road closures for work on key border-bound A road north of Market Drayton

It is for the next phase of work to improve safety on a stretch of the A529 north of Adderley towards the county boundary.

The road will be closed to motorised vehicles from 9.30am to 2.45pm from today until Friday .

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "The work is to install bolt-down kerbs on the edge of the road, adjacent to the field, plus reflective marker posts, so that temporary traffic signals can be removed, allowing two-way traffic.

"Following the work a temporary speed limit will also be in place between Adderley and the county boundary to mitigate for the reduced carriageway width and to manage approach speeds."

Red: Road closure. Blue: Diversion route. Image: Shropshire Council.

The plan is to temporarily reduce speeds for "safety reasons" to 30mph and 50mph as indicated by signs on site. The temporary period is described on the one.network website as being from July 10, 2023, to January 10, 2024.

The council says access to properties and business will be provided by on-site staff.

The work is being carried out as part of the Government-funded A529 Safer Road Fund scheme to improve safety between Hinstock and Audlem. Work began in October 2019 and has involved various safety improvement measures at key locations – including Mount Pleasant crossroads.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: "The award of this Department for Transport funding has already enabled us to carry out essential and much-needed safety work and reduce risk of injury or accident on the A529 – and the work has had a huge impact on safety.

"I’m pleased that this next phase of work is now being carried out and I thank people for their understanding while this work is carried out.”

The Safer Road Fund work on the A529 is being carried out by Kier, supervised by WSP and project managed by Shropshire Council.